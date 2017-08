SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A tanker hauling alcohol overturned on Bringle Ferry Road at the Davidson County line Tuesday morning, officials said.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Bringle Ferry Road near Big Buck Drive. Around 8,000 gallons of ethanol leaked from overturned tanker.

The Charlotte Fire Department was called in to assist with the cleanup.

Officials expected the area to be closed for an “extended period of time.”

There’s no word on injuries.