Thieves target Newport cigarettes in Fayetteville burglary caught on video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Thieves smashed in a Fayetteville store’s front door and mainly took Newport cigarettes during a burglary that was caught on video, police say.

The incident happened Friday around 4:05 a.m. at the Lucky 7 Tobacco Shop, in the 800 block of Bragg Boulevard, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The pair of thieves used a large rock to shatter the front door to the business and then came in through the door, according to video from the incident.

Once inside, the pair went straight to the Newport cigarette display.

Video from police shows that one thief took the cigarettes while another one stayed behind the counter and loaded various loot into a plastic bag.

During the theft, lighters, cell phones, and cell phone accessories were also taken.

Anyone with any information regarding the burglary, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Detective J. Best with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1540 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).