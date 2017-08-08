Wayne County man charged with strangling, assaulting woman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County man is facing a sex charge and multiple other charges in connection with an incident that was reported Monday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Travis John Ham, 23, of Dudley, has been charged with felony first-degree sex offense, felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor injury to personal property, misdemeanor interfere emergency communications, misdemeanor communicating threats, two misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment, two misdemeanor counts of assault by pointing a gun, and misdemeanor assault on a female.

The charges are connected to an incident reported on Monday in southern Wayne County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said a warrant was secured after receiving the report and interviewing the parties involved.

The suspect and victim were known acquaintances.

Ham was arrested without incidept, the sheriff’s office said.