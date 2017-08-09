3 hurt as car plows into NC hardware store

By Published: Updated:

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A car crashed into Abbott’s Hardware Store on N.C. Highway 11 in Grifton just before noon Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AND BIGGER PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE.

Trooper Gary Ipock with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says three people were hurt during the crash — a man and woman in the car and a woman inside the store.

All three were transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment, he said. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Investigators say the driver crossed the median and ditch, hit a home’s porch and then ran into the building.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s