3 hurt as car plows into NC hardware store

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A car crashed into Abbott’s Hardware Store on N.C. Highway 11 in Grifton just before noon Wednesday.

Trooper Gary Ipock with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says three people were hurt during the crash — a man and woman in the car and a woman inside the store.

All three were transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment, he said. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Investigators say the driver crossed the median and ditch, hit a home’s porch and then ran into the building.