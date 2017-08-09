Drier weather today, temperatures remain in the low 80s

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a wet day across central North Carolina Tuesday, drier air will move in today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with just a small chance of an isolated shower, especially south and east of the Triangle, this afternoon. Thursday and Friday will have a chance of a few showers and storms as a stationary front hangs around the southeastern part of the state. For the upcoming weekend, a cold front will move toward central North Carolina and it looks like showers and storms will be possible both days. Highs will warm back into the upper 80s over the weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall Monday night on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Once Franklin moves northwest into the Bay of Campeche, it could strengthen some before making another landfall, possibly as a hurricane, on Mexico’s mainland.

Today will have clouds and some sun with a very small chance of a shower this afternoon. The high will be 83. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

We’ll stay mainly dry tonight as temperatures once again fall into the 60s.

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 83. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will have clouds and sun with showers and storms possible. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with showers and storms likely. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Monday the clouds will continue with the chance for scattered showers and storms. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will also be mostly cloudy with showers or storms possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

