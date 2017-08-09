Durham family questions fatal shooting of relative by Baltimore County police officer



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Relatives in Durham are questioning the death of a man who police shot and killed in Baltimore.

Christopher Clapp, who was raised in Roxboro, was shot and killed August 2 by an off-duty Baltimore County police officer.

His brother, Justin, lives in Durham.

“I had just woken up and I got a text from my mom that said, ‘Hey, call me when you wake up,’” he recalls.

Baltimore County police say Clapp was shoplifting from a grocery store before the officer approached him outside at his car.

That’s when police say Clapp drove off, dragging the officer more than 100 feet across the parking lot.

The officer then fired shots into Clapp’s car, killing him.

Justin is having a difficult time with that report.

“It’s hard to know what to believe right now,” he said. “I’m still kind of just grieving the death of my brother. In today’s world, there are so many different black men dying at the hands of the police, you don’t know what to believe.”

Justin says if his brother was shoplifting, that doesn’t mean he should have been killed.

Growing up with his older brother, he always knew him to be what he called a gentle giant.

“I couldn’t wrap my head around it,” he said. “I was trying to figure out how someone could take such a gentle soul from this world.”

After losing his brother, Justin surrounds himself with friends and family to stay strong.

He says he wants the community to remember his brother’s personality.

“He was literally the funniest person on this planet and also the kindest,” he said.

Baltimore County police say the officer is OK.

His identity has not been released yet, but police say he’s on administrative duty during the investigation.