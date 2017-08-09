Man assaulted with 2 x 4 at NC hotel, wife has purse stolen; 1 man charged

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) — A Salisbury man with a long criminal record is facing new charges for an attack that happened at a local hotel.

Police say that on Tuesday morning at around 10 a.m., a man approached a woman in the parking lot of the Economy Inn on Bendix Drive.

“Where is that girl at?” the man is reported to have said. The woman replied that she didn’t know what he was talking about.

The man, later identified as Brittany Connell Scott, 33, then became hostile and took a swing at the woman, then grabbed her purse.

The woman’s husband then came out and confronted Scott, according to the report.

Scott ran away, but then came back with bricks that he threw through the windows of the couple’s Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Scott then came at the husband with a 2 x 4, striking him in the ear. The man was able to grab the 2 x 4, and Scott again ran away.

Police arrived a short time later and one officer located Scott near the back of the parking lot.

Scott was arrested, charged with common law robbery, simple assault, and injury to personal property.

Scott was found to be in possession of $10, cigarettes, and Goody’s headache powders. According to the report, those were the items taken from the woman’s handbag.

Scott was jailed under a $25,000 bond.

