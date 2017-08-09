NC deputies ask for public’s help after finding nearly $1 million in damage to hotel

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies in Onslow County are seeking the public’s help finding the person or people responsible for nearly $1 million in damage to hotel under construction.

It happened on Aug. 2 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 210 in Sneads Ferry.

After deputies responded to a report of property damage, investigators discovered that someone entered the building and turned on the main water valve, causing in extensive damage, authorities said. Deputies also found several doors and vanities had been pushed around.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

