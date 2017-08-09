NC teacher charged with rape, other sex offenses against then-teen student

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A middle school teacher in North Carolina faces several charges after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

News outlets reported Tuesday that 50-year-old Lee Annette Williams’ charges include two counts of statutory rape and four counts of statutory sex offense, after a 22-year-old man reported her to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on July 19. The sheriff’s office says Williams had a sexual relationship with the man when he was 14 and 15.

The sheriff’s office says the sexual contact happened outside the school setting. Williams was a family friend and the boy’s teacher.

Davidson County Schools spokeswoman Donna Stafford says the district is investigating the allegations against the Leford Middle School teacher.

Williams posted $50,000 bond. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

