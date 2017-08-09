NC teen brothers plead guilty in brutal beating of sleeping homeless man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY/AP) — Two teenage brothers were sentenced to several years in prison for brutally attacking a homeless man in Winston-Salem.

Tremayne Butler, 18, and his brother Treshawn Plater, 17, pleaded guilty to assault inflicting serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit the assault and common law robbery.

Five teens, in all, are accused of attacking Bill Bloxham, 60, while he was sleeping under a bridge in January.

Bloxham was in the courtroom Monday when two of the teens were sentenced.

Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Friel says 60-year-old Bloxham’s medical bills totaled about $500,000, and the assault left him with brain injuries, near-blindness and a collapsed lung, among other injuries. In court, Bloxham said he bore no hate or anger toward his assailants.

According to his sister-in-law, Joy Bloxham, Bill was in tears during the proceedings.

“He’s not angry with them but he wants justice,” she explained.

Butler was sentenced to 33 months and Plater was sentenced to 39 months because of previous assault charges.

Butler’s attorney Eric Ellison told the judge that although the two defendants took part in the attack, they didn’t instigate it. Both apologized in court.

Decorus Roundtree and two juvenile suspects were also charged in the case. They have not yet been in court.

Butler, Plater and Roundtree were students at Reynolds High School.

