NC woman caught with loaded baby-blue gun at airport, TSA says

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Security at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport stopped a North Carolina woman from carrying a loaded gun onto her flight Wednesday morning.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said they stopped the woman, who is from Camden, after security officers detected a semi-automatic handgun inside a carry-on bag as she passed through an X-ray machine at a checkpoint. The gun was loaded with five bullets.

Airport police confiscated the baby-blue gun and cited the woman on a weapons charge.

The woman told officials that she forgot she had her loaded gun with her.