Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ NC woman in ‘assault rifle’ robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they’ve identified the woman who robbed a Sprint store with an “assault rifle” last month. But that add that they’re still working to capture the Lumberton woman, who should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police say they believe Hillary Cheyenne Carver, 23, is the woman who robbed the Good Middling Drive store July 31.

The identification stems from anonymous tip based on surveillance images of the robbery.

Carver, of the 300 block of Norment Road in Lumberton, is wanted on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen goods.

Detectives are urging Carver’s friends and family to convince her to turn herself in.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective J. Lewis at (910) 703-9503 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.