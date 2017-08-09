Raleigh woman stuck in Honduras after drug charges dropped hopes to get passport back

HONDURAS (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras on drug trafficking charges in July and then released last week could get her passport back Wednesday.

Amanda LaRoque, who owns “The Goat” bar on Western Boulevard in Raleigh, could be back in a few days if she gets her passport back on Wednesday.

LaRoque plans to be at the district attorney’s office at 9:30 a.m. EST to attempt to get it back.

Honduran authorities charged her with drug trafficking on July 30 after airport police found a white powder in a “safe can” and believed that it was cocaine. She was jailed for several days on the charges.

Tests showed the substance wasn’t cocaine and a judge dropped the charges on Aug. 4.

LaRoque’s husband Brandon said the district attorney is appealing that decision and the DA’s office still has Amanda LaRoque’s passport, which the office said is due to an administrative error.

LaRoque and her family had originally hoped she would return home Saturday.

CBS North Carolina was there when LaRoque called her mother and brother in Cary after the court hearing was done on Friday.

“Get to your room. Take a nice shower, a long bath and just chill out,” Barbara Levy told her daughter.

“It’s over.”

“I have slept in an 8×12 cell with no air conditioning for five days,” LaRoque told her mother. “I haven’t changed my clothes in five days. I haven’t showered in five days.

“I just want to go home,” LaRoque said.

This story will be updated as it develops.