Report: Teen girl found dead in Falls Lake had ‘severe lacerations’ on body

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The body of a 19-year-old Wake Forest girl found in Falls Lake Tuesday night had suffered “severe lacerations,” according to a Wake County Sheriff’s Office investigative report obtained by CBS North Carolina.

Annalisa Christine Schulze was found dead in Falls Lake Tuesday night by authorities after two men on ATVs first spotted a body in the lake and thought the woman was having trouble in the water, officials said.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in Falls Lake near N.C. Highway 98 at Choplin Road, Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said.

Authorities investigating in the area after Schulze’s body was recovered found a nearby campsite, with a tent and possibly recent campfire, that they think could be linked to the teen.

Officials checked to make sure no one was inside the tent, however, they had to obtain a search warrant to conduct a full search of the campsite, Harrison said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Harrison said they received the search warrant and made their way into the tent at Falls Lake.

Harrison says it’s unclear how long the teen was in the water or how she died.

The investigative report provides no other details on Schulze’s death or the circumstances around it.

Harrison told CBS North Carolina Wednesday afternoon that although they believe the teen drowned, they’re not ruling out foul play until they get results back from the medical examiner. The death is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Durham County Search and Rescue teams were out on the lake Wednesday searching the area for any additional clues, such as articles of clothing or anything else relevant to the case in the area where Schulze was found.