Sheriff: Florida suspects had Nazi propaganda, meth, guns, veterans’ ID cards

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nazi propaganda, meth, guns and veterans’ ID cards were among the items that Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found at a New Port Richey home when serving a search warrant on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t as if they were a neo-Nazi group that says ‘We’re committing these crimes because we’re neo-Nazis.’ These were street thug criminals who happened to be neo-Nazis,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a press conference Wednesday.

A SWAT team assisted with the search, which led to the arrest of five people at the home located at 9240 Kiowa Drive in the Griffin Park area of New Port Richey.

“This place should’ve been condemned years ago,” Nocco said.

Investigators say Alexander Nowokunski, Gabrielle Price, Steven Crumbley Melinda Zalneraitis, and Michael Baun confessed to possessing the items.

One suspect, Justin Hopper, has not been arrested.

Deputies say two of the suspects, Alexander Nowokunski and Steven Crumbley, are documented gang members.

Deputies say Crumbley was arrested at 3451 Allandale Drive in Holiday. Investigators say he ran from deputies before being taken into custody.

“It was real dramatic. It scared me to death. It scared my wife,” said one neighbor who saw deputies raid the home.

Charges against the suspects include felon in possession of a firearm and ammo, possession of a firearm with altered serial number, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of opiates and possession of paraphernalia.

Nocco said the weapons are a big concern when it comes to crime.

“It gets very dangerous when you’re talking about stolen guns,” he said.

PCSO gang and economic crimes detectives are investigating the case.

“This is a criminal group. These are criminals. I do not want to give them any more feeling that they’re anything better than a criminal,” Nocco said.

The PCSO provided the following list of items that were confiscated:

Hundreds of pages of miscellaneous bank account and personal identification information

Credit cards

Military and state IDs

Veterans ID cards

Insurance cards

Vehicle titles

Hundreds of pages of American Nazi Family propaganda that included rules, hierarchy, and oaths

Several items of drug paraphernalia including needles, bubbles, scales, and spoons

Opiates

12 grams of meth

Several gun holsters

Ammunition

1 9 mm Firestar firearm

1 .45-caliber High Point firearm

1 Glock 23

1 rifle

Pasco County ordinance citations are also expected to be filed.