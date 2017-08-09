Six South Carolina sheriff’s deputies disciplined for having sex on duty

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) – Six deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department have been disciplined – including two who were fired – after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.

Documents provided to WBTV by the York County Sheriff’s Office in response to a Freedom of Information Act request show investigators discovered that one female deputy had sex with five different male deputies at various times while on duty. The sexual encounters stretch as far back as 2003, records provided by the sheriff’s office show.

Sergeant Jennifer Forsythe and Deputy Daniel Hamrick were fired earlier this month after the two admitted to having sexual encounters while on duty. Investigative notes provided by the sheriff’s office state Forsythe told investigators that she and Hamrick engaged in sexual activity while on duty between 2012 and until as recently as this year.

The other four deputies who were disciplined for having sexual encounters with Forsythe include a captain, a lieutenant and two other sergeants.

Lieutenant Brian Boling was demoted to Master Deputy II, records show. Forsythe told investigators she had sexual encounters with Boling multiple times in 2007, including one encounter on duty. Boling told investigators that the two had other sexual encounters while away for professional training.

Captain Carson Neely was suspended without pay. Forsythe told investigators that she and Neely engaged in sexual activity between 2003 to 2007; some of which was on duty.

Sergeant Wayne Richardson and Sergeant Buddy Brown were both suspended for two weeks without pay, according to the sheriff’s office.

Forsythe told investigators that she and Richardson had a total of three sexual encounters, including one while on duty. Forsythe and Brown had multiple sexual encounters in 2010 and 2011, some of which were on duty, Forsythe told investigators.

In a statement, Sheriff Kevin Tolson said his office initiated an internal investigation immediately after receiving an anonymous complaint regarding several deputies’ improper conduct.

“The results of this investigation are very troubling and cast a dark cloud over the York County Sheriff’s Office and its reputation as a professional organization,” Tolson said in a statement “The actions of these officers have undermined the public’s confidence in our organization and required swift and serious action.”

In his statement, Tolson, who took office in January, pointed out much of the activity happened before he assumed office.“The harshest discipline was dispensed to those who violated policy and public trust while I have been Sheriff,” Tolson said.

“I showed leniency to those Deputies whose conduct occurred years, even more than a decade ago, but make no mistake, this conduct will not be tolerated in this agency on my watch,” the statement continued.

The deputies who were still employed by the sheriff’s office declined to comment through a sheriff’s office spokesman.