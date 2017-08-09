Students begin move in at St. Augustine, Shaw universities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s move-in day at two Raleigh universities.

Hundreds of students at St. Augustine and Shaw universities are arriving on campus this week.

St. Augustine University officials said enrollment is up 20 percent compared to last year.

Families moved in more than 580 freshman into two dorm rooms Wednesday. Some students brought enough just to fill the trunk of a car, others brought a U-Haul.

But university officials said some may need a lot because they are reaching out to more students from all over the country.

“It is important for us to be diverse regionally and every kind of way diversity is the key. There’s a strength in it and so we recognize that and we’re working hard to let that come to fruition and it is happening,” Gaddis Faulcon, St. Augustine’s VP of Enrollment Management, said.

Move in day at the University continues Thursday.

Students also are unpacking their bags at Shaw University. University officials there said they are also seeing record enrollment numbers this year.

Omar Barton, a freshman from Georgia, said, “(it’s) because we are one of the oldest HBCU’s and people hear of this great history.”

With more students this year, the University is extending student orientation and move in day through Friday.

Classes at both universities begin next Wednesday.