38-year-old woman faces murder charge in shooting death of 74-year-old roommate

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have charged a 38-year-old woman with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 74-year-old roommate, authorities said.

Cynthia Evette Anderson is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Police identified the victim as Marston Collins.

“Detectives have worked tirelessly to contact family members of Collins, but have been unsuccessful and are seeking the public’s assistance with contacting family or friends of Mr. Collins,” police wrote.

The shooting in the 2000 block of Rosehill Road was reported just after 1 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Someone inside the home called 911 and reported that a person had been shot. Police found Collins dead inside the home.

Fayetteville police are asking anyone with any information on the homicide or information on Collins’ family is asked to call Det. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-4650 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app in the Apple App Store and Google Play.