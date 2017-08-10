44-year-old man dies from ‘critical wounds,’ Rocky Mount Police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a 44-year-old man died from “critical wounds” sustained during an early morning incident on Thursday, police said.

Just before 2 a.m., police were called to Tony Circle for a report of an injured person. Once at the scene, officers found Robert Lynch, 44.

Lynch was transported to Nash UNC Healthcare where he sucummbed to what police said were “critical wounds.”

Rocky Mount police are investigating Lynch’s death as a homicide.

While police did not confirm that Lynch was shot to death, Chief James Moore released a statement concerning the incident saying the department has worked to curb gun violence.

“We have worked collaboratively with our neighborhood and ministerial leaders to alleviate gun violence in our city. However, the gun violence crisis that is spreading throughout our country and state this year necessitates reinvigoration of our efforts,” Moore said.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Sgt. Bunt at 252-972-1486 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111. You may also Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.