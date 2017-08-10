82nd Airborne honored at Disney World



LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World honored the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division for its centennial year of service on Thursday.

The division was honored with a special flag retreat ceremony and musical performances in Magic Kingdom.

Guests at the park enjoyed special musical performances by the 82nd Airborne’s 16 member chorus and brass quintet band.

The airborne infantry division is in Orlando for its annual convention.

The 82nd Airborne Division specializes in parachute assault operations into denied areas.

Based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, they are the Army’s most strategically mobile division, recently conducting operations in Iraq and advised and assisted Iraqi Security Forces.