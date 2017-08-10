Amanda LaRoque ‘ecstatic’ to be home after Honduran nightmare



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh business owner is back home after a nightmare trip to Honduras.

For Amanda LaRoque, it still hasn’t sunk in that she is back in North Carolina.

“I’m just so ecstatic to be back in the United States and to be home,” said LaRoque.

LaRoque spent nearly a week in a Honduran jail, accused of drug trafficking. Authorities said the packing material inside of her can safe was drugs, not cement or plaster. A test eventually proved otherwise. While in jail with no air conditioning, she suffered from heat stroke.

“The hospital didn’t want to keep me overnight because I have seven armed guards on me and the hospital didn’t want them there,” she said.

After a judge cleared LaRoque, it took nearly another week before the district attorney returned her passport.

RELATED: Raleigh bar owner stuck in Honduras despite dismissal of drug charges

“This is a young DA and she was trying to make a name for herself and it kind of backfired on her cause there were just a lot of mistakes,” LaRoque said.

LaRoque said there is still a possibility the DA could bring up charges again sometime in the next five years.

“They’re welcome to do what they want because I’m not going back,” she said.

She’s home and it’s time for things to get back to normal.

LaRoque said she’s planning on attending a Guns ‘n Roses concert Friday night.

“You know it’s something that I’ve looked forward to for months and months,” said LaRoque. “I deserved something fun at this point, to go and be with my girlfriends and have some fun.”

There also will be a welcome home party for LaRoque at The Goat, the Raleigh bar that she owns, on Saturday night.

She said the legal situation in Honduras may impact her ability to travel abroad in the next few years, but she said she has no plans of leaving the country anytime soon.