Apex bridge where man crashed, died in May now undergoing repairs

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) —A bridge that has been the site of a deadly crash will get much-needed repair work done Thursday.

The bridge is on Apex Barbecue Road in Apex.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is going to put together a crane that will be used to add support under the bridge.

The support is an immediate repair, but the NCDOT is also speeding up the date of the replacement of the bridge after 36-year-old Matthew Branson died back in May.

Branson crashed into the bridge and flipped into the creek. As a result, the replacement project is expected to start next May, instead of the initial start date of 2019.

The current project will help keep the bridge open until it’s replaced next year.

The bridge is expected to reopen to drivers next on Aug. 18.