Body pulled from Cape Fear River, authorities say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities recovered an adult’s body from the Cape Fear River near Interstate 295 just north of Fayetteville on Thursday evening.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayetteville Fire Department both responded to the call. The body was discovered by a fisherman, who called 911 to report what he’d seen, authorities said.

First responders used a boat ramp on private property to access the river.

Deputies will work Thursday night to look for identifying features that can be checked against records including missing persons reports. The body will go to the medical examiner’s office.

Deputies aren’t able to say how far the body might have traveled in the river.