Cary-based radio group broadcasts its message to Guam, North Korea

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – While North Korea threatens to launch missiles at the U.S. territory of Guam, a local organization is doing its best to reach people in North Korea through radio transmissions.

They’re not broadcasting politics but do want to prepare people there for possible hostility.

Trans World Radio is a global organization capable of reaching four billion people around the world.

While their headquarters are tucked away in a Cary business park, they have people everywhere, including Guam.

“We want to reach people because this is hope in those circumstances,” said Sterling Ottun, a TWR employee.

Ottun was in Guam for 10 years helping TWR broadcast their message to the world.

“I actually worked on the towers and the antenna systems on Guam that broadcast every day to places like North Korea, China, Vietnam, Indonesia,” he explained.

Ottun says they’ve gotten letters from listeners in North Korea who put themselves at risk tuning into the religious programs.

“North Koreans bury their radios at night and during the day, and they only pull it out when we’re broadcasting,” said Ottun.

Ottun says Guam received threats from North Korea while he was on the island.

People living there were told to prepare.

“They told everybody on Guam, ‘You need to have a couple weeks’ worth of water, you need to get plastic and cover your windows,’” he said.

“This is not new to me because there has been threats in the past. So when this recent news came up I didn’t really think about it,” said Gwen Ottun, Sterling’s wife.

Sterling met Gwen when he was in Guam.

She grew up there.

While the threats were routine when she lived on the island, being far from loved ones during this hostility is different.

“My parents are there and I have close friends there. So definitely I am pretty concerned,” said Gwen.

TWR only broadcasts messages about religion, and does not let other organizations use their equipment to send information.

They reach 190 countries and produce programs in 230 languages.