Coach K to have knee replaced, Duke basketball cancels Dominican trip

A message from Coach K … pic.twitter.com/nJLa6QFNw7 — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) August 10, 2017

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Duke men’s basketball team is cancelling its planned exhibition trip to the Dominican Republican so that head coach Mike Krzyzewski can have his right knee replaced.

Krzyzewski said in a video posted to Twitter that he made the decision after working with the team for several days ahead of the planned trip.

“I found that it wasn’t sustainable for me to, for a long period of time, to go forward with my knee,” he said. “I could kind of muck it out for the Dominican trip, but for the whole season it would not be appropriate to do this.”

A message from Coach K … pic.twitter.com/nJLa6QFNw7 — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) August 10, 2017

The surgery is planned for this weekend, according to a Duke news release.

“Unequivocally, this is the absolute right thing Mike should do, and at precisely the right time,” Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White said in a news release. “Certainly, we know Mike will receive unparalleled medical care here at Duke, and that his recovery will lead him into his 38th season here at full strength. Once again, that is exactly what Mike, and our team, should do as we head into the 2017-18 season, wherein we are extremely excited to see what the upcoming year brings.”