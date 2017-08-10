Criminals hit 5 Raleigh businesses in 8 hour time span

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after five businesses, all within miles of each other, were either robbed, burgled or nearly broken into in an eight hour span Wednesday.

The first was an attempted break-in at about 1:59 a.m. at the Tala Euro-Russian Mart on Capital Boulevard.

Five minutes later, there was an armed robbery down the road at Circle K on E Millbrook Road in which the thief got away with cash.

Less than an hour later, someone broke into Autopart International on Noblin Road and stole hundreds of dollars and a metal safe.

Later than morning, another break-in was reported nearby at Carolina Freight Liner on Yonkers Road. About $1,200 in cash, $300 in checks and two electronic keypad safes were stolen.

“We’re sorry to hear it,” said Mark Adler, whose business, M. Adler’s Son Inc., sits right next door to Carolina Freight Liner. “We know there’s crime in a lot of areas and hopefully they’ll be able to apprehend the people who did it.”

At about 9:30 that morning, police responded to an armed robbery at Snoopy’s on Wake Forest Road. The owner says a manager was taking cash from the restaurant to the bank when she was robbed.

“Near here it’s only happened once before and that was down the street,” said Chris Hancock, who works at Jerry’s Grill across the street from Snoopy’s. “In 13 years that’s about all I’ve heard.”

At least two of the businesses had surveillance cameras and got video of the crimes, according to the businesses.

It is not yet known if the crimes are connected and no arrests have been made at this point.