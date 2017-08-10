Drier and warmer day ahead, chance for storms returns Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The cold front has moved through and the humidity has dropped, but it won’t stay that way all week. While Thursday will stay mostly dry and comfortable, humidity and rain will start to return Friday and stick around through the weekend and beyond.

The same cold front that moved through Tuesday has stalled just south of central North Carolina and once it starts to move back to the north, that’s when rain and humidity will return. For the upcoming weekend, the cold front will still be around central North Carolina and it looks like showers and storms will be possible both days. Highs will warm back into the upper 80s over the weekend.

In the tropics, Franklin became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season Wednesday afternoon as winds increased to 75 mph. The storm will continue to strengthen before making landfall again in Mexico early Thursday morning.

We’ll stay mainly dry overnight as temperatures once again fall into the 60s.

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny with mainly dry weather and only a small chance of rain south of the Triangle. The high will be 85. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Friday will have clouds and sun with showers and storms possible. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with showers and storms likely. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Monday the clouds will continue with the chance for scattered showers and storms. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will also be mostly cloudy with showers or storms possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

RELATED: Click here for Interactive Radar

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9