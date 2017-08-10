Firefighters battle blaze near I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters are battling a blaze on Timberlake Drive after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Shortly before 10 p.m. fire officials said the fire was about 80 percent contained.

No injuries were reported.

A large number of units responded to the fire because it was in an area without hydrants, meaning water had to be ferried to the scene.

Firefighters were also concerned about a propane tank in the garage.

Timberlake Drive is just east of Raleigh Boulevard and just north of Interstate 440. It’s in a small island of unincorporated Wake County surrounded by the City of Raleigh.

Multiple units are on scene.

The call for the fire went out just before 9 p.m.

Eastern Wake Fire Department was first on scene and requested more units.