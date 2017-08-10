Man shot to death inside home in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a home Thursday morning.

Police responded just after 1 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of Rosehill Road in reference to a shooting call.

The investigation has so far revealed that someone inside the home called 911 and stated that someone there had been shot, police said. When officers arrived on scene they found a man dead inside the home.

Detectives have interviewed those who were there at the time of the shooting. The victim and the shooter were acquaintances, police said.

The victim has not been identified pending family notification. Police have not said if the suspect is in custody or on the run.

The murder is currently under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.