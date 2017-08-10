Mom of NC teen girl killed by drunk driver: ‘I want him to be saved’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Young lovers Dana Wilson and Ryan Menke, both 18, left Wilmington on Feb. 5 — Super Bowl Sunday — around 11 p.m. headed to Charlotte. That’s when tragedy struck.

“Something told me not to let them drive back that late. Something checked inside me like, this is a terrible night to be on the road,” said Teddi Wilson, Dana Wilson’s mother.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Broderick Jones left a Super Bowl party around 1 a.m. and drove onto a westbound exit ramp and began traveling east on U.S. Route 74 in the wrong direction.

Jones nearly hit one car before crashing head-on into Wilson’s 2005 Ford Focus near the N.C. Highway 41 overpass in Lumberton. Officials estimated that the combined speed at impact was approximately 150 miles per hour. The teens were killed instantly, but Jones survived.

“I seriously can’t believe he lived,” Teddi Wilson said. “He was hit by a car in 2009. His girlfriend was killed. He was still even suffering from those injuries.”

Teddi remembered the six month anniversary of her daughter and Ryan’s death on Sunday. She went to the grave site where they are buried together.

“It was a tough day. It’s like the more milestones there are, the more permanent it becomes,” Teddi said.

Then came another milestone of sorts.

Two days later, she got a call from the district attorney that Jones had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, among other offenses, following a grand jury indictment on Monday.

Teddi says she and her family want to see the man who allegedly killed the beloved teens in court.

“I want him to see us, show him there is a reality to this and a family in mourning,” Teddi said.

Jones’ trial is set for Sept. 6 in Robeson County.

“I know this sounds crazy, but I, like most people, don’t want him hung and quartered,” Teddi said. “I think there is a reason he survived this crash, maybe so he could be saved, turn his life around and do something eternal.

“However, I would like to see him serve some time, go to prison. Don’t get me wrong. I believe in punishment.”

Teddi said she is working on some plans to bring awareness to drinking and driving, especially on nights like the Super Bowl or New Year’s Eve. She is working on a community outreach program that would also aim to keep Dana and Ryan’s memory alive.

“And as far as Broderick Jones, me and my boys think, personally, if you get behind the wheel drunk, you obviously don’t care about the world. To me that shows malice and intent,” Teddi said.

Following the accident, blood samples were collected from Jones which showed his blood-alcohol concentration was twice the legal limit, officials said.

Jones was officially arrested on Tuesday and made his first appearance in Robeson County Superior Court, where he was given a $222,500 bond.

Jones had been arrested for DWI three times prior to February’s fatal crash. He was charged in 2000 and 2008 in Robeson County and June 2016 in Scotland County. Jones had his license revoked in 2008.

Walter Lee Bethea, Jones’ half-brother, was also charged in connection to the deadly crash. Bethea owned the 1989 Oldsmobile that Jones was driving at the time of the accident. Bethea was arrested on Aug. 3 and charged with permitting a motor vehicle to be operated without having financial responsibility.

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved.