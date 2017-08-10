Duke Energy restores power to more than 13,500 customers in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A little more than 13,500 Duke Energy customers were without power in Durham Thursday morning.

The outage impacted the city center and areas immediately south and north, the map shows.

According to Duke Energy officials, the outage was caused by some sort of problem at the Durham Main Substation on Washington Street.

At noon, the utility said power had been restored.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

To check the outage map in your neighborhood, click here.

