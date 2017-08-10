NOPE! Florida family discovers boa constrictor living in attic for years

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS News) — A family that heard rustling in the attic was surprised to find a 6-foot-long boa constrictor that had likely been living there for two to four years.

CBS affiliate WTSP-TV reports Adam van der Herchen had been hearing noises coming from the attic and spotted a snake through an opening in the ceiling at his home in Englewood, Florida. Animal control arrived at the home twice but were unable to remove the snake both times. Officers told the family it was likely a diamondback rattlesnake.

Linda van der Herchen, Adam’s mother, posted about the snake to Facebook and asked for advice. Her husband Bob also posted a series of videos showing the snake slithering through the attic.

Linda was referred by friends to Mark Lampert, who came to remove the snake. Lampart found snakeskin in the attic, indicating it had been there for up to four years.

After a two-hour search, Lampert located the snake and removed it, discovering it was not a rattlesnake but a Columbian red tail boa constrictor.

Animal control officials told the family it likely got into the attic from nearby tree branches.