Owner of closed Garner clinic defends actions as employees say they’re owed



GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people CBS North Carolina has spoken to say they worked at a mental health clinic in Garner that suddenly closed, and they say the clinic owes them money. The clinic’s owner says everything’s fine and that the business will reopen soon.

A note left on the door of Garner Family Care Services on July 17 told patients that because of an unexpected health concern, providers wouldn’t be in the office until August 1 and that they would be taking care of prescription refills.

The clinic is still not seeing patients, and many patients told us they haven’t had their prescriptions filled. That’s on top of former employees’ concerns.

EARLIER: Garner health clinic abruptly closes, leaving patients in the dark

“The first check I didn’t get paid at all, and they said Medicare was slow and it takes time, and then on the second check is when they said they forgot to add me to the payroll,” said a former counselor, who did not want to be identified.

The former counselor claims the clinic owes her around $5,000 for services she provided. She says after Elliot and his staff didn’t return her phone calls, she showed up at the office, but said the office administrator did not help her.

She said, “As a mental health professional your first consideration should be about making sure you have quality providers that are giving them services, and by treating your employees that way you’re doing your clients a disservice, and you can’t get away with doing people dirty.”

A second former employee at the clinic, who also didn’t want to be identified, says Elliot owes her around $1,000 and since she hasn’t been paid she’s been struggling to make ends meet.

“Everything is late,” she said. “I’ve been trying to stay on top of my bills as much as I can. I’ve had no money coming in. There’s nothing coming in.”

We tracked down clinic owner Scott Elliot at his office for answers. We asked him if it’s true that the clinic owes employees money. Elliot said all his employees were paid what they were owed. The exceptions are two employees, whom he says recently quit. He says he has two paychecks for them and claims they have not contacted him.

Elliot says the clinic will re-open in two to three weeks, once he is able to hire more providers.