Photo shows car involved in fatal Wendell hit-and-run, Highway Patrol says

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have released a photo showing a vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run that killed a 16-year-old bicyclist Aug. 3 in Wendell.

According to authorities, Pablo Josue Banegas Mendoza was heading north on Wendell Falls Parkway near Eagle Rock Road when he was hit. He was found just outside Wendell around 11 p.m. A witness heading south on Wendell Falls Parkway said a dark-colored car also heading north hit the teen cyclist from behind.

The bike ended up in a ditch and the driver took off, the witness said. The witness stayed at the scene and stayed with the teen until emergency crews arrived.

Banegas Mendoza was taken to WakeMed in critical condition. The teen died about 3:30 a.m. Friday.

According to troopers, Banegas Mendoza was coming from his girlfriend’s house to his house, which was about a mile away from the wreck scene. Family members said he made the trip nearly every day.

On Thursday, the Highway Patrol released a photo showing a white vehicle that is believed to be involved in the incident. Investigators are still working to positively identify the make and model of the vehicle shown.

Anyone who can provide information on the vehicle shown in the photograph or its driver is encouraged to contact the State Highway Patrol Raleigh Communications Center at 1-800-662-7956 or the Wake County District Office at 919-733-4400.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with funeral expenses.