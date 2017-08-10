SHOCKING VIDEO: Police rescue man found with hands nailed to tree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police found him nailed to a tree in the middle of the Bosque, and now KRQE News 13 obtained the video of those moments, including how first responders worked to rescue him.

Back in May, a city worker discovered a man with both hands nailed to a tree and screaming for help.

“He kept yelling, ‘Help. Help,’ and so I came and I saw him and I kind of freaked out because I didn’t know if there was any other guys around,” the city worker told police.

The officer finally found Jose Duran nailed to a tree. He was still conscious, breathing and groaning in pain. The officer immediately called for rescue.

“Hey, what happened man? Paramedics are on their way, OK,” one officer said.

Duran refused to tell the officer his name but finally gave some details about how he ended up there. He spoke with KRQE News 13 days later and told us the same story.

Duran claims two men were sent that day to threaten and scare him after he was involved in an ugly real estate deal, which he says is all laid out in documents.

He took KRQE News 13 cameras to the exact same spot where more than a dozen first responders worked to set him free.

No arrests in the case have been made. At the time, police said they didn’t suspect this was payback for a crime or cartel-related.

An online court search shows Duran does not have a criminal record, but he did have a long-running court battle over a real estate issue.