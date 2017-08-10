Statue of Chris Cornell planned for his hometown of Seattle

Published:
FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, Chris Cornell poses for a portrait to promote his latest album, "Higher Truth," during a music video shoot in Agoura Hills, Calif. Cornell's widow told The Seattle Times for a story published Aug. 9, 2017, that she has commissioned a statue of the late Soundgarden frontman to be placed in his home town of Seattle. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Cornell’s widow says she has commissioned a statue of the late Soundgarden frontman to be placed in his hometown of Seattle.

Vicky Cornell tells The Seattle Times she has hired artist and sculptor Wayne Toth to create the memorial. Toth also created a statue of Johnny Ramone that sits atop his grave in Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where Cornell is buried.

Vicky Cornell says a family friend and attorney is working with the city on finding a suitable location for the statue, which a spokesman for Seattle Mayor Ed Murray confirmed. She says it will take about seven months to complete the statue.

Cornell hanged himself in a Detroit hotel hours after a Soundgarden concert there in May. He was 52.

