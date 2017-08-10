Troopers seek person of interest in hit-and-run wreck that killed 16-year-old in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The NC State Highway Patrol is trying to find a person of interest in a Wendell crash that killed a teen who was riding his bicycle home last Thursday.

Authorities released a photo showing a vehicle driving through Wendell close to the time of the crash. Sgt. Mike Baker says investigators aren’t sure if the car was involved in the deadly hit-and-run, but it’s the only car seen on camera around that time. They’re still working to identify the make and model of the vehicle.

The image was taken from a camera the Town of Wendell installed earlier this year about two miles away from the crash site, at the intersection of Fourth and Main streets.

According to authorities, Pablo Josue Banegas Mendoza, 16, was heading north on Wendell Falls Parkway near Eagle Rock Road when he was hit. He was found just outside Wendell around 11 p.m. A witness heading south on Wendell Falls Parkway said a dark-colored car also heading north hit the teen cyclist from behind.

The bike ended up in a ditch and the driver took off, the witness said. The witness stayed at the scene and stayed with the teen until emergency crews arrived.

Banegas Mendoza was taken to WakeMed in critical condition. The teen died about 3:30 a.m. Friday.

“It means justice for my brother to find the person who did this. He’ll go to jail for what he did,” said Pablo’s younger sister, Mari.

According to troopers, Banegas Mendoza was traveling from his girlfriend’s house to his house, which was about a mile away from the wreck scene. Family members said he made the trip nearly every day.

“If that person would see the pain that we’re going through, he would understand to give himself up to the police,” Mari said, translating for her father Daniel.

Mari said her brother dreamed of being an engineer and an architect and of owning his own business. He was about to begin his sophomore year of high school.

Anyone who can provide information on the vehicle shown in the photograph or its driver is encouraged to contact the State Highway Patrol Raleigh Communications Center at 1-800-662-7956 or the Wake County District Office at 919-733-4400.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with funeral expenses.