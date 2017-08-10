VIDEO: Man asks to see AR-15 at SC pawn shop, pulls out loaded magazine

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released video from the shooting inside Big Buck’s Pawn Shop on College Park Road in Ladson.

Deputies say a man entered the store just after 4 p.m. and asked to see an AR-15 rifle.

While inspecting the weapon, he took out a loaded magazine he had in his pocket and inserted it into the gun.

He then began shooting into the store and at two employees. A store employee returned fire from his own gun as the suspect fled the store.

Deputies arrested Gregory Franklin Westfall behind the store in a wooded area. They say he still had the AR-15 and was wearing ballistic armor when he was taken into custody without incident.

Police also say Westfall made several statements about 9/11 and that Russians were sending him messages.

The Charleston County Bomb Squad assisted in clearing the contents of the suspect’s Dodge Ram pickup truck and book bag.

The FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosive were called for assistance.

Westfall faces two charges of attempted murder, a weapons charge, and an armed robbery charge. He is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Westfall was denied bond Wednesday night and his next court hearing is in October.