VIDEO: Woman botches National Anthem, says she wasn’t drunk

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (KRON) — A woman in Utah is being ridiculed online after she sang the National Anthem at a County Fair.

Jennie Lea’s undeniably horrendous rendition of the National Anthem at the at the Summit County Fair has now gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons.

Lea says it was unintentional and denies accusations that she was intoxicated.

“It was definitely a huge dig into my pride,” Lea said.

And online the ugly trolls came out. One person said quote “this gave my ears cancer.”

Another suggested she be tased and yet another said she quote deserves the death penalty.

“For someone who doesn’t even know me to wish that something bad would happen to me, that’s what hurt my feeling the most,” Lea said.

Since then the County Fair and Lea have both apologized saying she wasn’t making fun of the anthem and she swears that she wasn’t drunk.

“I understand why they thought I was completely hammered,” Lea said. “I listened to the recordings and I was like ‘wow.’”

Jennie says that before the fair, she didn’t get a sound check. And the feedback from the speakers screwed her up from the beginning.

