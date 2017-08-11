22-year-old SC man dies after going back into burning mobile home for phone

By Published:
The remnants of the mobile home that caught fire and killed a man in Anderson, South Carolina (WSPA)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A 22-year-old man is dead after he went back into a burning home to get his phone.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said a single-wide trailer caught fire on Berry Lane in Anderson.

A 911 call about the fire was received around 3 a.m. Friday.

The victim, a 17-year-old and a woman were in the mobile home at the time of the fire, Boseman said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The woman woke up and noticed the smoke. All three made it out, but Boseman said the victim went back inside to get his phone and did not make it out.

His body was later found in a back bedroom.

The victim’s name has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled later this morning.

Homeland Park Fire Department says the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it may have started with a cigarette.

Firefighters say the fire started in the mother’s bedroom and she woke her daughter and her fiancé up and got them out before he went back inside.

Firefighters say the victim was trapped within five feet of the doorway.

It’s the second fire the victims have had this year.

An air conditioning unit caused an electrical fire at a different home, firefighters say.

Authorities say there were no smoke detectors in the mobile home.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s