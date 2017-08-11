Carolina Cash 5 ticket worth more than $1.1 million sold in Sanford

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A winning Carolina Cash 5 ticket sold in Sanford is the second-largest prize ever won by a single Cash 5 ticket, according to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL).

Someone who bought the ticket at the Circle K on Hawkins Avenue hit the jackpot and won $1,184,357. The ticket matched all five numbers drawn — 4-6-9-16-22. The odds of that happening are 1 in 749,398, NCEL officials said.

The jackpot grew over the course of 13 drawings and players won a total of $1.9 million in prizes, including the jackpot, officials said.

The biggest single-ticket win in Cash 5 history was June 3 when 17 family members in the Hickory area won $1.7 million.

Lottery officials did not make it clear if someone had claimed the prize yet or not.