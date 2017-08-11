DMV closes Raleigh license plate agency due to ‘performance deficiencies’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled its contract with the license plate agency on New Bern Avenue due to “performance deficiencies.”

The agency’s closing follows audits by NCDMV management.

The agency was not following license plate agency standard operating procedures which resulted in accounting errors and other discrepancies, the DMV said.

The license plate agency had been open since May 3, 2016 and is scheduled to reopen on August 14.

The license plate agency will be staffed by DMV employees when it reopens.

Other nearby license plate agencies offering vehicle registration services are:

Raleigh

2533 Atlantic Ave., Suite 102,

(919) 831-9996

Cary

1251 Buck Jones Road

(919) 469-1444

Holly Springs

408 Village Walk Dr.

(919) 552-5449

In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be done online at http://www.MyNCDMV.com.