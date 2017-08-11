Gov. Cooper announces 55 new jobs coming to Revlon in Granville County

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper was at Revlon in Oxford Friday to make an economic development announcement regarding an expansion of the company.

Cooper announced that 55 new jobs will be coming to Revlon, on top of the 1,332 existing jobs in the state.

Revlon will invest more than $16 million and the expansion means an additional $2 million in payroll, Cooper said. The company will be looking for technicians, engineers and managers as part of the expansion.

“Revlon has found success in North Carolina thanks to our top-flight workforce and exceptional business climate,” Cooper said. “This expansion is the latest example of the confidence global companies place in our state and our workers.”

Bill Welz, senior vice president of manufacturing for the company also spoke at the announcement.

Welz said that the expansion comes after Revlon’s acquisition of Elizabeth Arden. Fragrances and skin products will now be made at Revlon, he said.

Cooper told CBS North Carolina that the new jobs will come over a three year period and that incentives are tied to the jobs actually coming to Granville County.

Salaries for the new jobs will vary by position but will average $37,679, in line with Granville County’s average wage, officials said.