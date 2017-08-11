Homicide investigation continues in death of teen girl pulled from Falls Lake

WAKE FOREST (WNCN) – Authorities continue to investigate the death of a 19-year-old Wake Forest girl as a homicide. Annalisa Schulze’s body was found in Falls Lake Tuesday evening.

According to the police report, three teens discovered the body at the end of Choplin Road and called 911. Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said a tent belonging to Schulze was also found nearby.

The sheriff said Schulze was at her Wake Forest home before 2 p.m. where her family saw her. At around 2 or 2:30 p.m., friends told investigators they drove Schulze to Falls Lake where they dropped her off. They said they intended to camp there overnight. Then at 5:25pm the 911 call came in.

“She was a really nice person. She was a sweetheart. Very loving, passionate for sure, about dance especially,” Tara Melendez, Schulze’s friend since middle school, said.

Tara Melendez showed CBS North Carolina photos from their Wakefield High Prom. They were both rising sophomores at East Carolina University. Schulze was studying sociology.

“My friend sent me the link to the news post about it and I just dropped my phone and I just sat there, I couldn’t believe it,” Melendez said.

Melendez said Schulze seemed especially happy lately. She said she’d seen a post on Snapchat from her the morning of her death.

“The last thing she had posted was a bouquet of roses and said I was such a lucky girl,” Melendez said.

The sheriff said the preliminary results didn’t determine her cause of death. A laceration on Schulze’s leg was noted on the police report. Harrison said that was not life threatening, but it’s unclear how she got it.

Harrison said the toxicology test results could take several weeks to come back.