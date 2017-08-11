In state to promote NASCAR movie, Tatum dances with NC gas station cashier

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Channing Tatum hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.

The “Magic Mike” star stopped by the Sunoco in the town of Statesville on Tuesday night for some coffee and a candy bar. He bantered with the cashier and later danced with her to the tune of Nas’ “If I Ruled The World.” Tatum joked with some puzzled customers that he was the store manager. He took time to snap a photo with a fan.

The episode was streamed to Tatum’s fans via Facebook Live. As of Friday night, the video has 16 million views.

On Tuesday, Tatum also made a stop at Mack Trucks in Greensboro to help promote the upcoming film, “Logan Lucky.”

The “Logan Lucky” movie follows the Logan family from the hills of West Virginia. The family wants to change their history of 90 years of bad luck.

That’s when two brothers dream up a NASCAR heist as they plan to steal $14 million from the Charlotte Motor Speedway, WFMY reported.

