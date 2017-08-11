‘Large part’ of Fort Bragg impacted after water main break; boil advisory issued

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials are asking those on post to limit their water use and have issued a boil advisory after a water main broke Friday morning, according to a Facebook post by the military installation.

According to the note, which was posted just before 7 a.m., crews on post are working to fix the water main, but it’s expected it will take hours to repair and get the water supply back.

Officials have asked everyone “to limit their use of water and to boil water for at least the next 24 hours.”

The post says that the priority is to “keep water flowing to mission critical areas.” Because of that, “water has been turned off to various areas.”

Officials also announced that all Child Development Centers (CDCs) on base are now closed because of the water main break.

Parents have been told to pick up their children if they’re at a CDC.

“The safety and wellbeing of your children is of utmost importance,” officials wrote in a Facebook post.