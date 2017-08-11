Morrisville changes name to ‘S’Morrisville’ to celebrate ‘National S’mores Day’

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Yesterday may have been “National S’mores Day,” but today the Town of Morrisville is celebrating in full-force.

If you’re going to be celebrating S’mores Day you’ve got to have the ingredients — graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate — and Morrisville has hundreds of boxes and bags of each.

Friday starting at 6 p.m. you can also eat at food trucks and then watch a family-friendly movie at 8:30 p.m. and the town is taking it a step further — they’re changing the name of the town for the day.

An “S” has been added to make it “S’Morrisville.” Morrisville Mayor Mark Stohlman said events like this attract more people to do more than just drive through town.

“Morrisville is a great, growing town. We encourage people from Wake County, from all over the country to look at Morrisville as a place to live, work and play,” he said.

“We definitely want to promote that. We hope everyone comes out and experiences what a great, family-friendly place S’Morrisville is.”

Activities start at 6 p.m. at Morrisville Community Park, located at 1520 Morrisville Parkway.