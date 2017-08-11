NC All-American wrestler charged with statutory rape

By Published:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An All-American wrestler has been charged with statutory rape in North Carolina.

CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that 22-year-old Kacee Ross Hutchinson of Candler was arrested Wednesday, and warrants filed with the Buncombe County Magistrate’s Office say he’s accused of engaging in a sexual act with a 15-year-old throughout May 2014.

Further details haven’t been released.

Hutchinson was a two-time state champion in wrestling at Enka High School and is a redshirt senior at Greensboro College for the upcoming season.

He became the college’s first All-American wrestler at March’s NCAA Division III tournament, placing eighth, and was named the school’s male athlete of the year in May.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s