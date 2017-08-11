NC county has received at least 11 overdose calls, 2 fatal, since Monday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Emergency responders have had their hands full responding to overdose calls across Rowan County this week.

A check of reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police Department show that there have been at least 11 overdose calls reported since Monday.

On Thursday morning, a 45-year-old died from an overdose in the 400 block of S. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ave., and later, just before 11 a.m. there was an apparent overdose that took the life of a woman at the Economy Inn on Bendix Drive.

The woman’s two young children were in the room at the time.

“Right now it’s a possibility because we’re looking at everything, it’s a basic investigation as we do with every unattended death and we’ll take it from there,” said Capt. Sheila Lingle of the Salisbury Police Department.

Earlier this week there have been reports of overdose calls in the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of W. Innes Street, on Wesley Drive, S. Kimmons Street in Landis, Bringle Ferry Road, Crescent Heights, Old Concord Road, and in one case police say a 36-year-old man was found unconscious from an overdose in the candy aisle of a convenience store on E. Innes Street.

The Rowan County Health Department is planning a forum on the overdose epidemic that will feature speakers and break-out sessions on topics related to the issue.

