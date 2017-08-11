NTSB: 1 dead, 2 injured in Connecticut plane crash

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that one person has died and two others were injured in a plane crash in New Milford Friday morning.

The NTSB says three people were on board a Cessna 172 when it crashed at 9:47 a.m. One person has died and two others were injured in the crash. Their identities have not been released at this time

The Litchfield County Dispatch says the Sharon Fire Department, and ambulances from Sharon and Bridgewater all responded to Green Pond Road and Border Lane. Life Star was also called to the scene.

Danbury Hospital says that they have one person who was hurt in the crash in their care. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the NTSB.

Police have not released any further details at this time. WTNH is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.